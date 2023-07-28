CALLOWAY, Fla. (WSVN) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two adult females in connection with a disturbing altercation that took place on July 4 at a house party. The incident resulted in a physical fight, during which one woman bit off the top of the other’s ear following an argument over stolen alcohol and vape pens.

The investigation revealed that the altercation occurred at 6526 Olokee St. in Calloway, Florida, where an unsupervised house party was underway with several minors in attendance. Just after midnight, a confrontation erupted in the yard of the party, involving multiple men.

Macy Regan, 23, attempted to leave the party and head to her residence at 6530 Olokee St. However, she was confronted by Dixie Stiles, 18, who was attending the party. Stiles accused Regan of stealing alcohol and vape pens.

In response to the accusation, Regan reached for a 9MM handgun from her waistband. Stiles quickly intervened, pushing the firearm away and engaging Regan in a physical altercation. During the heated fight, Regan bit off the top of Stiles’ ear, causing severe bodily harm. Stiles sustained multiple bruises and lacerations as a result of the altercation, and her ear was unable to be reattached.

Following the incident, both women were arrested on charges related to the altercation. Dixie Stiles was charged with battery – touch or strike, while Macy Regan faces charges of felony battery causing bodily harm.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.