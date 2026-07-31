NEAR ORLANDO (WSVN) — A Central Florida man is accused of going on a roadside rampage after, police said, he targeted workers with his tractor.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Johnny Paulk caused concern near Orlando on Monday night when he tried to use his tractor to ram into a roadside cruise vehicle just steps away from his property.

His arrest report states he was allegedly upset and walked up to the workers about their flashing safety lights being so close.

Body camera footage from deputies captures workers detailing the incident.

“We’re on the other side of the road. He’s completely on the other side,” said a worker.

A deputy is seen reviewing cell phone video which shows the exchange between Paulk and the workers. In the video, Paulk threatens to flip the worker’s truck.

“It’s clear as day right now,” the deputy said.

“He tried to kill us,” said a worker.

“The ground stopped his forks,” said another worker.

“Yeah, because he went too low,” said the deputy.

“Yeah. He said he’s going to flip on shot,” said the worker.

The video later shows Paulk allegedly driving his tractor toward the workers, but stopping about 15 feet away because his forks dug into the ground.

Area resident and former roadside flagger Nadine Winter said safety lights are essential for protecting both workers and motorists.

That bloody murderous idiot. You don’t have to like them, but you do have to respect them. That is the law. This is a classy reflect of this. We’re trying to help keep people safe. And it’s bloody well important. That’s why we have these lights like this,” she said.

Paulk was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jail records show he was released Tuesday after posting bond.

He is expected to appear in court sometime in August.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.