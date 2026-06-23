MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man is being recognized for saving his wife from an alligator attack.

Kelby Perren, a 33-year-old from Martin County, is just one of 18 people selected by the Carnegie Hero Fund this year for its award for acts of extraordinary heroism.

In July 2025, Kelby jumped into the St. Lucie River after the nearly 10-foot reptile grabbed his wife by her arm. He was eventually able to free her after a tug-of-war with the alligator.

“Ran in and just grabbed her and pulled her back. Gator pulled her, and then I pulled her again, and she came loose,” said Kelby.

His wife, Amber Perren, said he’s the reason she survived that day.

“I keep saying he was my hero and he saved me,” said Amber.

Amber underwent multiple surgeries but eventually returned to work at her optometry clinic.

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