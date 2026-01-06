POLK COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Matthew Zaccarino, 39, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, was found on a construction site with a red lace bra, silicone breast implants and a G-string, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Zaccarino was alone near a vehicle at Ernie Caldwell Boulevard and Grandview Parkway when sheriff’s deputies approached him.

Deputies said Zaccarino was standing near the passenger-side door when he began putting on the bra and G-string.

Deputies told Zaccarino to stop moving, but he removed the undergarments instead. Deputies then found a gun hidden beneath one of the implants, according to the arrest report.

According to the arrest report, Zaccarino reached inside the vehicle, and deputies then handcuffed him and took him into custody.

Zaccarino told deputies he was on his way to a costume party, but he refused to provide an address when asked where it was.

He was charged with trespassing while armed with a firearm, loitering and prowling, and resisting arrest without violence.

“A lace bra, a G-string and a hidden gun. Folks, you cannot make this up,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

