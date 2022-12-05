(WSVN) - A Florida man accused of having sex with a dog and destroying property has been arrested.

Chad Mason is facing a variety of charges, which includes sexual activity involving animals.

According to Clearwater Police, Mason was seen having sex with a dog in the 2600 block of McMullen Booth Road, Sunday.

When someone at the apartment complex confronted Mason, he fled the scene and started to cause a commotion in the surrounding area.

Mason entered Northwood Presbyterian Church and knocked over a nativity display. He also broke several plotted plans before fleeing into an adjacent neighborhood.

Mason destroyed a mailbox in that neighborhood and attempted to steal a car.

He was apprehended by officers and taken to jail.

Mason was also charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition, two counts of exposure of sexual organs, criminal mischief and criminal mischief to a place of worship.

He is currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.