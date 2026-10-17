ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A set of suspicious packages were sent to congressional offices in Florida on Oct. 16.

Police intercepted mail sent to Representatives Maxwell Frost and Darren Soto.

Frost’s office in Orlando was evacuated after he got a strange package. Police could be seen in the area wearing hazmat suits as they investigated.

45 minutes later, in Kissimmee, Soto got an envelope with an unknown substance inside.

No one was hurt.

Suspicious mail has reportedly been sent to various congressional and election offices across the country ahead of Election Day, prompting federal authorities to look into the targeting.

All incidents are under investigation.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.