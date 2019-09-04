Flanigan’s donating portion of all green cup sales to Bahamas relief efforts

(WSVN) - Flanigan’s, a South Florida staple, is stepping up to help those in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The restaurant announced Wednesday morning that a portion of all green cup sales during the month of September will go toward recovery efforts in the Bahamas.

“We have been lucky enough to be a part of the Bahamian community for over 50 years,” Flanigan’s wrote on Twitter. “We will do our best to help get Little Grand Cay, Abaco Bahamas, back to the place we know & love.”

Hurricane Dorian ravaged the northwestern Bahamas as a Category 5 storm this week.

At one point, the hurricane stalled near Grand Bahama, unleashing devastating winds and storm surge for around 15 hours before slowly trekking northwest.

Aerial footage showed homes completely leveled and flooded neighborhoods.

Dozens of organizations and government officials across Miami-Dade and Broward have set up donation drop-off locations to get supplies over to the islands.

To find out your nearest drop-off location, click here.

