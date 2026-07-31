JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Some Florida deputies came to the rescue of a homeowner who came dangerously close to a raging fire.

Deputies for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home after a passing driver flagged them down about heavy smoke pouring out from a nearby home.

When the deputies arrived to the home, they encountered thick black smoke coming from the front.

As they searched the property, they heard someone yelling for help from the back of the patio.

“Sheriff’s Office!” one deputy shouted.

“I’m here, come in!” the trapped homeowner shouted back.

The deputies found the homeowner on the ground unable to walk just a few feet away from the flames.

As one deputy utilized a fire extinguisher to keep the fire at bay, others worked together to help the man back to his feet and away to safety.

Firefighters arrived a short time later to extinguish the blaze.

The homeowner is expected to be OK.

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