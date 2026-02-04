ARCADIA, Fla. (WSVN)– A fish farmer has brought the Amazon to Florida.

Jurassic Living Jewels is a new fishing resort located om Florida’s West Coast.

The resort’s owner imported a giant, prehistoric fish called the arapaima, which is native to the Amazon River.

Arapaimas can grow up to 400 pounds, take huge gulps of air and even jump above the surface.

The resort features a carefully controlled fish population where, they say, guests can also catch tarpon and alligators.

Reservations begin at $1,500.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.