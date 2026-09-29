LAKE MARY, Fla. (WSVN) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is awarding more than $116 million to Florida for 88 projects to accelerate disaster recovery and build community resilience, federal officials announced.

The funding includes more than $66 million through FEMA’s Public Assistance program to reimburse local communities for debris removal, emergency protective measures and critical infrastructure repairs, officials said.

As part of that funding, Manatee County will receive nearly $44 million for emergency response and removing more than 1.2 million cubic yards of vegetative and construction debris following hurricanes Milton and Debby.

Lee County is set to receive more than $3.8 million for debris removal and repairs to recreational facilities, including storm surge, wind and debris damage to Bowditch Point Beach Park’s pier and boardwalk from Hurricane Ian.

Pinellas County will receive more than $1.8 million under the Public Assistance program for site inspections, damage assessments, permitting, code enforcement and emergency protective measures following recent hurricanes, according to federal officials.

The city of Sarasota will receive more than $751,000 to repair Hurricane Milton storm surge damage at Indian Beach Park, while the city of North Port will get more than $660,000 to reimburse police emergency response and protective costs from Hurricane Ian.

Additionally, the Lee County Electric Cooperative will receive nearly $641,000 to repair and replace storm-damaged electric infrastructure on Pine Island, including poles, wires and transformers.

FEMA is also awarding more than $50 million through its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for projects designed to reduce future disaster damage, including more than $46.4 million to the state of Florida for residential mitigation work on 62 homes statewide through elevations, property acquisitions, demolitions and reconstruction, officials said.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County will receive more than $761,000 to strengthen six fire stations against hurricane winds by protecting building openings and upgrading roofs to current high-wind standards, while the Florida receives $116 million for 88 disaster recovery projects. in Coral Gables will receive more than $634,000 for an emergency backup generator at the McKnight Building.

Other mitigation grants include nearly $840,000 for Pinellas County to plan and design a hurricane safe room with backup power at the Logan Utilities Operations Center in Largo, and more than $828,000 for the city of Tallahassee to provide a backup generator at Tallahassee International Airport.

Officials said the Florida grants are part of more than $781 million announced by FEMA for over 490 projects nationwide.

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