PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A normal trip to the store turned into a nightmare after a young boy accidentally locked his siblings inside his father’s car, leading to his father punching through the car window to get them out.

Dominique Woods said he and his family had just left church on Sunday when they made a stop at a Walmart in Port St. Lucie.

As they disembarked, his four-year-old son climbed through the front and accidentally hit the door’s lock button. That was when Woods realized the keys were still inside the car.

“As he was coming out, he hit his hand on the door, and his hands were on the door, and he hit the lock button unknowingly, and I made my way to the back door, and it was locked,” said Woods.

His 3-year-old and 1-year-old were trapped inside.

“She was freaking out, the baby was crying, and I know she just didn’t, you know, she just wanted us to come in there and get her,” said Woods. “They were just the two minutes in the truck, they were sweating really bad.”

With the intense Florida heat beating down on the car, every second felt critical to getting them out. Without any tools nearby, Woods made a split-second decision to get them out.

“I was like, ‘You know what, and just, I mean, my fist will work, probably,’ and I just went to town on the window,” said Woods.

It took several punches, but Woods managed to shatter the window, allowing him to reach inside to unlock the door.

Both children were pulled from the vehicle safely, but Woods ended up suffering multiple cuts on his arm, which required a trip to the emergency room for treatment.

Woods said he never even considered the risk of injuring himself if it meant saving his children.

“In that particular time, you’re not worried about the cuts, you’re not worried about, really, the outcome of yourself, but the outcome of the children so I think in that moment, I would just, you know, I think God was over me and making sure I had the power to get through this window to get my kids, and that’s what happened,” said Woods.

Florida ranks second in the nation for the most pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths, and experts say a child’s body overheats roughly three to five times faster than that of adults.

For Woods, waiting for help to arrive wasn’t worth taking that risk.

“After everything, my kids are OK, I’m OK, and that’s all that really matters, you know,” said Woods.

Woods acknowledged that mistakes can happen, but hopes other parents can learn from his experience and always double-check that they have their keys before closing a vehicle door.

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