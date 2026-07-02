PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - What started as a prank in Port St. Lucie ended with several teens being held at gunpoint and two people under arrest.

According to Port St. Lucie Police, the group fired Orbeez pellets at a car after mistaking it for a friend, back on June 24.

“Police, please, we’re being shot at,” said a 911 caller.

Investigatos said the driver, identified as 49-year-old Gregory Davis, then followed the teens and pulled them over, holding them at gunpoint until officers arrived.

“Why are you guys shooting an Orbeez gun at cars?” said an officer on body camera video.

“No, not at all cars, because we thought it was our friend. You know the Senior Games, when you have like a water gun and you shoot your friend with a water gun and they’re out of the game so they can’t play anymore?” said one of the teens on bodycam video.

Police arrested a 15-year-old on charges of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Davis was also arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

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