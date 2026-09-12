ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — A couple were married in a hospital in Altamonte Springs after the groom was injured in a head-on crash on his way to the wedding venue.

Kapri DeRamus was driving near Hermits Trail and State Road 436 to the wedding when he was struck in his vehicle and rushed to the hospital.

He recounted his experience and thanked God for his survival.

“It was nothing but God that got me through this,” DeRamus said. “I’m just in my own little world, and out of nowhere, man, just got struck by a car, and not even, you know, not even thinking at the time, not even knowing what’s going on. I was so delirious.”

The bride-to-be, Tyasia Thomas, was in her wedding dress and ready to walk down the aisle when she got into her car and followed the ambulance to the hospital.

“I was able to follow it in and watch them unload him from the back of the ambulance. But just seeing him in that state was very, very traumatizing, and I remember in the car just saying, like, my biggest fear is losing him,” she said.

A few hours later, after DeRamus woke up, they agreed to be wed inside the hospital.

“In that hour, it was like everything was at peace for a minute, just being with him,” said Thomas.

DeRamus underwent three surgeries for broken arms, ribs and a jaw, and the newly married couple said they are looking forward to the future.

“Throughout all of the trauma that I’m dealing with, I want to have this ring on, and it signifies our love that we have for each other. Six strong years, and just a lifetime ahead of us,” said DeRamus.

The couple’s attorneys said they are waiting for final reports before deciding whether to pursue legal action.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.