KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly a dozen contestants competed in the Annual Conch Republic Drag Race in Key West, Sunday.

Hundreds of people packed Duval Street to watch the contestants step through tires, move across a balance beam, and roll through traffic cones in shopping carts in a timed obstacle course all while wearing heels and wigs.

The race’s lineup included Miss Demeanor, Miss Jaunty, and Harry Cherry.

After several rounds, Miss Jaunty won the title and took home a trophy.

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