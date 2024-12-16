NEAR PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Coast Guard and deputies work to rescue a Lake Placid man stranded at sea.

Officials said the man fell off a jet ski in rough waters near the Saint Lucie Inlet, Sunday afternoon.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Coast Guard from Miami flew in to help.

They located the man thanks to a beacon.

The man was airlifted back to land and was not hurt.

MCSO posted a video on Facebook showing the incredible rescue.

