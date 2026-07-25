CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) – Over 40 years after Rose Gayhart vanished without a trace in Coral Springs, Florida investigators are searching for new clues after identifying her remains.

Investigators were left with many questions in 2013 while trying to determine her status after Gayhart vanished in 1985.

“Is it possible that she went off the grid? It’s possible. Is it possible she died? Yes,” said Matt Walsh, a former special agent for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

After tireless searching, her case went cold, but Florida Crimestoppers reopened it in 2013 and learned more about her relationship.

A combination of, she has some issues, domestic issues, possibly being pregnant, and two independent witnesses seeing her hanging out with a white male in a red pickup truck,” said Walsh.

In 2013, investigators thought there was a chance she was still alive.

However, Cape Coral police recently confirmed that Gayhart was deceased, after a teenager found her skull while kayaking in a canal in 2024.

“Probably about that big and that wide. It had no jaw, had the teeth in the upper part of the mouth.” said the teen.

Officers said they learned the skull belonged to Gayhart in May.

Police were seen searching the area for days to find more evidence.

Other locals in Cape Coral shared their thoughts on the case.

“it blows my mind that after 40 years they still have some sort of DNA evidence left,” said John Dortch, a Cape Coral local.

Some like Ashley LaRosa had no clue that the search was connected to a 40-year-old cold case.

“Well it doesn’t make me feel better cause it is not solved yet, but I would definitely like to get this person behind bars for sure. Get justice for her and her family.” said LaRosa.

Police say this is now an open homicide investigation.

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