ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Brightline showed off its newest and most anticipated Orlando station and gave future passengers an idea of how much tickets will be.

The Orlando station, located at Orlando International Airport (MCO), is the company’s sixth station.

Hundreds were on hand Thursday morning for the official unveiling of what the company is calling the first intercity passenger rail station of its kind in the heart of an American airport.

“Brightline’s Orlando Station sets a new benchmark for travel that establishes a seamless, convenient and comfortable experience built for today’s modern traveler,” said Patrick Goddard, President of Brightline, in a press release. “The station is packed with amenities for future guests and has an encompassing sense of arrival from the moment you enter. We’ve curated an experience well beyond time-savings and we can’t wait to welcome guests onboard.”

Orlando ticket sales will launch in May for future dates, with one-way fares starting at $79 for SMART and $149 for PREMIUM. SMART fare bundles for families of four will be available for less than $199 one way.

“Today’s milestone is the last piece of transformative infrastructure that is now complete as we ready ourselves for the start of the service we have been building for a decade,” said Mike Reininger, CEO of Brightline, in a press release. “This station will be a gateway for visitors and travelers throughout Florida, but beyond that, it is indicative of how we set out to transform travel in a way that hasn’t been done in more than a century. We’re proud to start this journey in Florida and rejuvenated in our belief that the time is now to accomplish this in other parts of the country.”

The station connects directly to the airport’s Parking Garage C, which will have more than 350 parking spaces branded for Brightline guests. The station also provides direct access to the other airport terminals A and B via the airport Terminal Link (automated people mover) in under five minutes.

Service is expected to begin in the Summer and will include 16 daily round trips with hourly departures between Miami and Orlando. Brightline’s non-stop trains have a run time between Miami and Orlando of two hours and 59 minutes. Regular service from Orlando to Miami will stop at all Brightline stations including West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Aventura with a run time of three hours and 30 minutes.

