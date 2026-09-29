NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Bodycam video from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office showed the moments a deputy raced to rescue a 72-year-old man in a wheelchair who fell into a marina.

Officials said the victim was fishing in New Smyrna Beach, when he fell out of his wheelchair and into the water, struggling to stay afloat.

A 911 call alerted deputies that someone had fallen into water just outside of a condominium complex.

“I heard a large splash, and there’s a gentleman. I can’t get to him. I’m here trying to fish, and I feel like I hear someone screaming, ‘Help, help, help!’ and then a backpack just floated by that I was able to catch,” the 911 caller told the dispatcher.

The bodycam footage shows a VCSO sergeant arriving, pulling out a flotation device and running toward the marina.

“Where’d you see him at?” the sergeant asked.

The sergeant found the victim, quickly took off his gear and shoes, and told his team he was going into the water.

Deputies said the 72-year-old man was clinging to a PVC pipe, struggling to keep his head above water.

“Alright, we have eyes on 20. He has a patient; we’re just trying to get them out of the water,” a deputy said.

The sergeant used his buoy to keep the man afloat and guide him toward stairs.

Firefighters helped the man out of the water and onto a backboard. He was back in his wheelchair shortly after.

“I would say it’s your lucky day,” a deputy said.

“Yeah, we got all your stuff. You’re just a little wet,” a deputy said.

Officials said the man turned down further medical attention.

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