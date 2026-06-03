DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (WSVN) — New body camera video captured the moments after a pickup truck crashed through a toll booth at a Florida beach, killing a worker and leading to the driver’s arrest.

A worker inside that toll both was killed, after walking in just minutes before Monday’s crash.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, that driver should’ve never been behind the wheel, in the first place.

“And if that investigation takes 12 hours or a year, when we get all the facts together, working closely with the state attorney’s office, we’re going to bring justice,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Chitwood said they now know that 35-year-old Deanna Harrell was drinking at a bar in Daytona Beach Shores Monday afternoon.

Witnesses also said she was driving erratically.

“Almost hit several cars, a mailbox, ran into a trash can, making a U-turn in the middle of Peninsula,” said a 911 caller.

“At 12:38, she kills our victim. What you’re not going to see in here is that our victim, Tammie Jo Baker, enters that booth at 12:38.05. At 12:40 she’s dead. At 12:39, [emergency medical technicians] are on location,” said Chitwood.

Chitwood said Harrell kept driving down the beach but eventually got stuck in the sand.

The bodycam video shows lifeguards attempting to help Baker, then getting to Harrell, whom they said reeked of alcohol.

Chitwood said they had to place Harrell in a psychiatric hold due to her threats of self-harm, but they are pursuing vehicular homicide charges against her.

“Thirty-five seconds after our victim enters the booth, she’s dead, and our job is to build a case to make sure that Tammie Jo and her family get justice,” said Chitwood.

Harrell was released from that hospital hold.

Wednesday afternoon, deputies confirmed she was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter. She is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

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