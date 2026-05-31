PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSVN) — Aviation fans can now experience what it is like to be inside the cockpit of a U.S. Navy Blue Angels without ever leaving the ground.

The new attraction at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola is an interactive experience that places visitors in the cockpit of an F/A-18 Super Hornet as a Blue Angel.

The motion simulator allows riders to feel the aircraft’s movement while flying in formation with the demonstration team.

Matthew Wright and his family traveled from Indiana to Pensacola to watch the Blue Angels perform.

“Always loved airplanes since I was his age, and I’ve always wanted to see the Blue Angels,” said Wright.

Shortly after the air show, Wright’s 8-year-old son, Gannon, became one of the first members of the public to try the new attraction.

Once his helmet was fitted, Gannon was strapped into the flight simulator and geared up to take flight.

Museum officials said the project was designed to give visitors a unique aviation experience.

“This is a project that’s been about two years in the making, and we wanted to do something for our visitors that was unique. So this is a one-of-a-kind. You won’t see it anywhere else in the world,” said Kyle Cozad, President & CEO of National Naval Aviation Museum Foundation.

Riders can choose between an easier setting, where the computer assists with flying, and a more advanced mode that requires using the stick, rudder, and throttle to maintain formation.

“We want all these kids, all these adults to be able to walk away from the museum, whether it’s their first time or their 10th, and say, ‘This was my best day ever,'” said Cozad.

Giving a smile after getting off the ride was Gannon’s way of giving his thumbs up on the ride as he heads back to Indiana.

Officials said that while the simulator is designed to provide a realistic flying experience, it does not replicate the physical effects of flight. Unlike a real fighter jet, G-forces are not part of the ride, making the attraction safe for the general public.

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