KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Zombies took over Key West this weekend as part of the 15th annual Zombie Bike Ride.

The event, a family-friendly Halloween tradition, kicked off Fantasy Fest, a 10-day street party, Sunday afternoon.

Riders traveled four miles across the island in costumes, from Fort East Martello to downtown Key West.

The festivities culminated in the ZombieFest After Party along Duval Street.

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