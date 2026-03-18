KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Latin spice will make its way to the Florida Keys again over the weekend.

The annual Florida Keys Latin Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday at Bayview Park in Key West.

The two-day family friendly event will bring the flavors, ryhthms and traditions of Latin America with performances from local and international artists, delicious food and dancing.

Tickets will be available at the door.

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