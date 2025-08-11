MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews removed an abandoned submarine from the waters near Marathon, marking one of the most unusual and challenging projects in Monroe County’s derelict vessel removal program.

The rust-covered yellow submarine was pulled out of the water by a marine contractor under the coordination of the Monroe County Marine Resources Office.

The operation is part of an effort to clear old, abandoned boats to help protect sea life and keep boaters safe.

Monroe County and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have removed 134 derelict vessels so far this year around the Florida Keys.

