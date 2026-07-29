BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — Someone in the Sunshine State woke up a new multi-millionaire after winning the $800 million Mega Millions jackpot.
Just one ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing. That ticket was sold at a Wawa in Bradenton.
It marked just the third Mega Millions jackpot win of the year.
There’s still a chance to win big — the Powerball is up for grabs with an estimated $633 million jackpot.
The Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday night.
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