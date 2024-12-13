COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Two airboats have collided in Collier County, authorities said.

Multiple agencies, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, responded to the scene of the crash south of U.S. 41 East at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours, Friday afternoon.

FWC said 20 people were on one airboat and another 13 were on the other airboat when they crashed.

Multiple people were injured, and 16 people were transported to local hospitals to be checked out, according to officials.

7Skyfirce hovered above the scene as several people, including two children and a woman, were seen being transported.

Others were treated on the scene and released.

Aerial footage captured first responders bringing gurneys and ambulances to the scene. The front of the airboats was damaged.

FWC has taken the lead in this investigation as they find out what led up to this crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.