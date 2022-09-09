A young boy shared his survival story after a terrifying encounter in the Keys.

Jameson Reeder Jr. lost part of his leg, below the knee, in a shark attack south of Big Pine Key in August.

The 11-year-old was snorkeling during his family vacation when a bull shark attacked.

“He looks into my eyes, as I’m holding him, just like this, in front of me he says ,’Daddy, Jesus is gonna save me,'” said Jameson’s father in an interview with “Good Morning America.”

“I’m happy to be alive and that 9-foot bull shark should have taken me down,” said the boy.

Jameson underwent four surgeries at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

He will be fitted for a prosthetic leg, and he said he is looking forward to getting back into the water.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.