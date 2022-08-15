SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a nightmare for a family who were vacationing in the Florida Keys. One of their children was attacked by a shark while snorkeling, and now he’s recovering after losing part of his leg.

The shark had bit the child’s leg and was rushed to the hospital for a life-changing operation.

“They had to use five quarts of blood to save him,” said James Miller, a family friend. “It’s still a miracle he’s still alive.”

Ten-year-old Jameson Reeder Jr. is recovering in the hospital after losing his lower leg due to a shark attack.

“You hear about shark bites, but they’re so rare,” said Miller.

The attack happened Saturday afternoon near Looe Key. The family believes an 8-foot Bullshark did it.

Jameson was able to get his family’s attention and hung onto a noodle float until the boat could get to him, according to a GiveSendGo fund page.

A larger boat near the area moved in to help the 10-year-old.

“Miraculously, one of the ladies on the boat was a nurse,” said Miller. “They quickly tied a boat rope around his son’s leg, created a makeshift tourniquet.”

Jameson was transported to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, where his leg, below the knee, was amputated.

This was the third Keys shark attack that has happened in three months.

On June 29, a woman was attacked while swimming near the Tarpon Belly Keys and was seriously injured.

On July 27, a 13-year-old boy was bit on the face while he was diving for lobsters.

“I felt a little tap on the back of my leg, and I looked behind me, and the shark was in my face,” said Fischer Hricko.

In this latest attack, Jameson was snorkeling before the attack.

Friends of the family told 7News, the Reeders are devoted to a life of ministry and that Jameson’s faith helped him survive.

One post read that on the way to the hospital, “The whole way Jameson said, ‘Jesus is going to save me,’ and he did!”

“And as they were taking him in, he’s saying, ‘Jesus is going to save me,'” said Miller.

Miller has created a GiveSendGo funding page for Jameson and his family. If you would like to donate click here.

