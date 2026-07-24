JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida boy is helping several dogs who are in need of a forever home.

Eleven-year-old Nehemiah Turner regularly goes to the Jacksonville Humane Society in Jacksonville with a book to read to dogs.

The act is part of the shelter’s program to help children build confidence in reading.

Officials said he’s been going to the shelter for the past two years and has spent 100 hours reading aloud to the animals, more than anyone else in the program’s history.

Turner said he hopes his reading helps keep the animals calm as they wait to be adopted.

“It makes me feel good and I like helping them get adopted. It makes me feel great and proud,” said Turner.

The shelter said one of their dogs who spent almost 400 days waiting grew more relaxed during his visits before finally finding a home.

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