FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — At least one person is dead and three people were hospitalized after a group of swimmers at a Fort Myers beach were struck by lightning on Friday.

Bystanders at the beach rushed to rescue the swimmers and performed CPR before paramedics arrived.

“So, I went running up the beach. He was laying near the water. There was already a paramedic doing CPR. There was already a nurse doing CPR. They had the AED connected, but he did not have a shockable rhythm, so you just keep doing CPR,” said a witness.

Three victims were rushed to the hospital, with no word on their condition as of Saturday morning.

Firefighters warned people to stay out of the water during stormy weather.

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