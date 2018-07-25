Florida tourist reunites Marine with his missing ring

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A tourist who found a Marine Corps ring on a Florida beach says she’s returned the ring to its rightful owner.

Suzanne Rogers said she was vacationing in Siesta Key on Florida’s west coast over the weekend when she found the ring in the sand.

She posted photos of the ring to both Twitter and Facebook on Sunday, where they quickly spread.

It took just over a day to find the owner. Rogers told 7News the 22-year-old owner named Jaime is from the Tampa Bay area, and is in the Reserves. She met up with him Tuesday night to reunite him with his ring.

“I want to thank everyone that shared my post about finding the Marine Corps ring here in Siesta Key Beach,” she posted on Twitter. “The owner has been located and we met up tonight. His name is Jaime and he is a super sweet guy! Oh and we are best friends now.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.