Tourist searching for owner of Marine Corps ring found on Florida beach

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A tourist visiting Florida found a Marine Corps ring during her vacation, and says she wants to make sure it gets back to its rightful owner.

Suzanne Rogers said she was vacationing in Siesta Key on Florida’s west coast this past weekend, when she found the ring in the sand.

Rogers posted photos of the ring on both Twitter and Facebook, noting it is engraved with “PLT 1041 6/30/17” inside, along with the possible initials “EL.”

“From what I can tell they were in platoon 1041 from Parris Island 2017,” she wrote on her Facebook post.

Rogers says she hopes to reunite the ring with its owner before she leaves this week.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Rogers through Facebook messenger or by email: Rogers-suzanne [at] att.net.

