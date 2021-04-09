Florida school districts given option to waive standardized test requirements for graduation

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida officials have given the state’s students some encouraging news for the current school year.

The Florida Department of Education issued an emergency order on Friday stating that all school districts will have the option to waive state standardized testing requirements for graduation this year.

Officials hope their decision will help lift any heavy burden caused during the pandemic.

The Miami-Dade and Broward school districts have not announced their plans yet.

Breaking: @MiamiSup says every @MDCPS high school will have a physical, in-person graduation ceremony between June 1 – June 9. There will be three locations revolving around FIU and Miami-Dade County youth fair that provide for enough space. Details will be published this weekend pic.twitter.com/510SBtauzM — Colleen Wright (@Colleen_Wright) April 9, 2021

However, all Miami-Dade County high schools are making graduation plans. The district will hold in-person ceremonies from June 1 through 9.

Broward County made a similar decision last week.

