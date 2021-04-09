FSA scores won’t determine student promotion, high school graduation this year, state says

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Standardized tests taken by Florida students will not be used to determine if a student graduates or if they will move to the next grade this year.

E0-02 EMPOWERS students, families & teachers with data on students’ progress and growth. Read the EO: https://t.co/69HncyYsa4 @richardcorcoran pic.twitter.com/JmimrRVUnp — Florida Department of Education (@EducationFL) April 9, 2021

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran signed an executive order allowing school districts to waive the required state assessments for graduation for seniors if the district determines “on a case=by-case basis that the student’s high school record establishes a comparable level of achievement.”

The executive order also says third-grade promotion won’t be tied to Florida Standards Assessments scores this year. Instead, the school district will determine if the student can move onto the fourth grade based on if they are “performing at least at Level 2 on the ELA (English Language Arts) assessment.”

“Over the past year and beyond, Florida has led on prioritizing the education and well-being of our state’s students,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “This emergency order will empower students, families and teachers with data on students’ progress and growth and provide them with the necessary tools to create the best educational experience for each individual.”

The full executive order can be read below.

Download Previous Next

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.