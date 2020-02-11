Florida resident finds 7-foot alligator inside garage

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida resident discovered an unexpected visitor inside their garage.

North Port Police posted photos to Facebook showing a large 7-foot alligator that found its way into a resident’s home, Tuesday.

“One local resident on Hobblebrush Drive in North Port had a seven footer trying to catch a ride this afternoon,” police said.

Luckily, police said they were able to get the confused creature back into a nearby canal.

