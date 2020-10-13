Florida mom pleads guilty to killing 2-year-old son, lying to police; sentenced to 50 years

A Florida mom charged with the murder of her own son has pleaded guilty.

According to Fox 13, Charisse Stinson agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder and filing a false report to officers. Stinson initially faced first-degree murder charges.

Stinson was sentenced to 50 years in prison in exchange for the plea.

Stinson was arrested in 2018 after statewide Amber Alert for her 2-year-old son Jordan Belliveau.

Officials said Stinson reported that Jordan was kidnapped by a man named Antwan. However, police said Antwan never existed.

Detectives said Stinson admitted that Jordan had an “unexplained serious injury” to one of his legs and that she struck him in the face with the back of her hand in a “moment of frustration.”

Investigators said the force of the strike caused Jordan to hit the back of his head on a wall. The toddler then began having seizures throughout the night.

Detectives said Jordan’s health continued to decline, and Stinson carried him to a wooded area in Largo, where she abandoned him.

It is unknown if Jordan was still alive when Stinson left him in the woods.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation, titled Jordan’s Law, over the summer. The law calls for changes to Florida’s child welfare system, which could potentially help avoid tragedies similar to the death of Jordan.

