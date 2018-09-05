Police: Mother accused of killing toddler admitted to hitting child, leaving body in woods

LARGO, Fla. (WSVN) — Police say a mother who initially claimed her 2-year-old son had been abducted in the Tampa Bay area has admitted to investigators that she struck the boy and left his body in the woods.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox 13, 21-year-old Charisse Stinson told Largo Police her son Jordan Belliveau had an “unexplained serious injury” to one of his legs and that she struck him in the face with the back of her hand in a “moment of frustration.”

Investigators said the force of the strike caused Jordan to hit the back of his head on a wall. The toddler then began having seizures throughout the night.

Detectives said Jordan’s health continued to decline, and Stinson carried him to a wooded area in Largo, where she abandoned him.

Police found Jordan’s body Tuesday. It is unknown if the toddler was still alive when Stinson left him in the woods.

Stinson initially told police a man named “Antwan” offered her and her son a ride Saturday night. She told them he punched her in the face and knocked her unconscious. and that the boy and the man were gone when she woke up hours later in some nearby woods.

Police released a composite sketch of the man, but investigators now say they don’t believe Antwan actually exists.

Stinson has been charged with first-degree murder.

Tonight, Charisse Stinson was arrested for First Degree Murder in the death of her son Jordan Belliveau. More details will be forthcoming. Our thanks to FDLE, our partner LE agencies, Largo Public Works, and the citizens of Largo who assisted. pic.twitter.com/UI3w1YyOYq — Largo Police (@LargoPD) September 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.