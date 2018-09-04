Mother charged in toddler’s death after Florida Amber Alert cancelled

LARGO, Fla. (WSVN/AP) — Authorities in central Florida have arrested the mother of a missing two-year-old boy found dead in a wooded area.

Largo Police Maj. Stephen Slaughter made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying Jordan Belliveau was found in an area that had been roped off with police tape.

According to FOX13, the boy’s 21-year-old mother Charisse Stinson was arrested in connection to his death and has been charged with first-degree murder.

UPDATE: THE AMBER Alert for Jordan Belliveau has been canceled. Sadly, the child has been found deceased. — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 4, 2018

The boy’s 21-year-old mother told investigators she and two-year-old Jordan Belliveau were walking Saturday night when she accepted a ride from a stranger named “Antwan” in a white Toyota Camry. She told them he punched her in the face and knocked her unconscious. She said the boy and the man were gone when she woke up hours later in some nearby woods.

Maj. Stephen Slaughter with Largo PD said that the AMBER Alert for Jordan Belliveau has been cancelled. He said the toddler was found in a wooded area and had no further comment. Next briefing at 8:45. pic.twitter.com/buqfBSX4Bw — Haley Hinds FOX 13 (@HaleyHinds) September 4, 2018

Largo Police Maj. Stephen Slaughter called her a “struggling single mom.” He confirmed Monday that child protectives services had investigated the family for domestic violence, and officers recovered bloody items from the home.

A neighbor recalls Florida Department of Children and Families visiting the mother’s home in August.

“There was something going on where she wasn’t coming out of the apartment, but it seemed to be resolved peacefully,” said neighbor Edward Jones.

An Amber Alert was issued over the weekend.

Documents revealed what police called a long-standing history of domestic violence involving the mother and the toddler’s father.

On July 14, the father brought the toddler home and the mother said she didn’t want the child yet, so he allegedly punched her in the mouth.

