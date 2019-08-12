Florida man wins $10,000 a week for life lottery game

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida man is celebrating his newfound wealth after he bought a winning scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced 49-year-old Tampa resident Evangelos Halkias as the most recent winner of the $10,000 a week for life scratch-off lottery game.

Lottery officials say Halkias chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $8,450,000.

Officials say Halkias purchased his ticket from a 7-Eleven in Tampa. That store will also receive a bonus commission of $20,000.

