WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 34-year-old man was arrested after police said he exchanged sexually explicit messages with a person he believed was a 15-year-old boy and traveled to a Doral restaurant to meet him for sex.

Juan Leonel Jimenez Silva was arrested Sunday evening following an investigation that began with an online conversation on Oct. 1.

According to an arrest report, a private adult citizen created an online persona posing as a 15-year-old boy and was using the dating app Grindr when Jimenez Silva contacted him.

Investigators said the conversation later moved to WhatsApp, where the person told Jimenez Silva, “I’m 15. Is that cool?”

“It fine with me, but I guess it would be difficult to see each other??” Jimenez Silva allegedly responded, according to the report.

Police said the conversation became sexual, with Jimenez Silva allegedly sending sexually explicit material and messages describing sexual acts.

He also allegedly asked to meet and provided his home address.

The two agreed to meet at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse along Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral, according to the report.

When Jimenez Silva arrived, he was confronted by two adult private citizens, including the person who had posed as the juvenile.

Police said he then left the restaurant, ran through the parking lot, got into a white Toyota SUV and drove away.

The two citizens went to Doral Police the following day and provided sworn statements, screenshots of the conversations and video of the confrontation, according to the report.

Jimenez Silva was taken into custody Sunday evening near Northwest Ninth Lane and Northwest 133rd Court.

He faces charges of traveling to meet a minor, electronically transmitting material harmful to a minor, using a computer to solicit or lure a child to engage in sexual conduct, and attempted lewd and lascivious conduct involving a child.

A judge found probable cause and issued $20,000 bond with an immigration hold.

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