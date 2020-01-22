Firefighters rescue hawk stuck in tree for a week

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida firefighters had the delicate task of rescuing a hawk that ended up trapped and in trouble.

Firefighters rescued the hawk from a tree near Southwest 124th Court and 259th Terrace in Homestead, Tuesday.

The hawk had been stuck for about a week, but rescuers made sure it became a free bird.

“She’s a juvenile red-shouldered hawk, and if I had to take a guess, she’s probably about 6 or 7, 8 months old,” said the bird’s owner, who did not wish to be identified.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shared a video showing the bird trapped in the tree.

“My bird was flying to her perch, and for some reason or another, she just flew over to the neighbor’s tree,” the owner said. “I knew she was in the neighborhood because I could hear her screams.”

The video showed firefighters safely getting the hawk down from the tree.

“I was at the point where I was going to have to call the state and let them know, ‘Hey, you know, I lost my bird,'” the owner said, “but I knew I wanted to give myself a little bit of time to find her.”

The hawk was found with its training leash still on its leg.

The owner said the hawk’s name is Caturi. He’s had her for two and a half months.

He said he is licensed and training her, and after this incident, he has learned a lesson.

“This happened to some other people I know. It won’t happen again. It was just a little bit of trust that I gave the bird more than I should have,” he said.

He further explained that Caturi is doing OK and is thankful for the help.

“I was quite impressed, and I always knew that Miami-Dade had great firemen and rescue people, and they’re the best there is,” he said.

The owner said he may release Caturi at the end of the season.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.