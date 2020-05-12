Feeding South Florida distributes food to dozens at 3 locations

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Feeding South Florida is once again handing out much needed food items to those in need.

The organization on Tuesday hosted three drive-thru food distributions, two in Miami-Dade County and one in Broward.

7News cameras captured volunteers putting grocery items into the trunks of vehicles at Sherbondy Pavilion, located at 777 Sharazad Boulevard in Opa-Locka.

City of Opa-Locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt also attended the event.

“Stay safe and hang in there. We are all going to get through this together,” he said. “Together we are united and make sure everybody gets through this, and the City of Opa-Locka will make sure our residents are good.”

Pigatt said food giveaways in Opa-Locka will continue every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. as long as residents need the help.

The mayor also announced a walk-up and drive-thru testing site will be set up in Opa-Locka next week, but the full details have not been released.

“Feel free to come on out on Tuesday. We’ve got fresh fruit, and we’ll have testing. [The testing] will be every day,” said Pigatt.

7SkyForce HD hovered above another Feeding South Florida distribution at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A long line of vehicles could be seen waiting for the distribution to start at 9 a.m.

Drivers at this location received a mix of fresh fruits and vegetables.

In Hollywood, a steady stream of cars pulled into the Sheridan Street Tri-Rail station to pick up meals.

Hollywood Police officers assisted in guiding drivers to the pickup locations.

