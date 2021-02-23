FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old Miami-Dade boy

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for 14-year-old Juan Velasquez Jr.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Velasquez on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the 14-year-old was last seen at his home along the 15500 block of Southwest 147th Court around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Police said he left his house and took off in the family’s car: a white 2015 Dodge Journey with a license plate number of HJCH61.

Velasquez has brown eyes, brown hair and braces.

He stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

