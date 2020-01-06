Family pleads for justice after daughter killed in NW Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida family is making a passionate plea only days after, police said their loved one was killed by a driver in a stolen car.

The tragedy has torn apart an engaged couple.

The violent collision took a young woman’s life while her fiancé remains in the hospital.

“Hold my mom, Robert,” said Yasmine San Martin, the sister of the victim, outside Jackson Memorial Hospital, as the victim’s mother nearly fainted. “Robert, my mom.”

The family tried to support each other, but the pain was unbearable.

“She was our baby sister,” said Yasmin. “My mom is devastated. We can’t bring her back.”

The loved ones of 28-year-old Theresa Gutierrez could not hold back the tears.

“We’ve always been a united family — through thick and thin,” said Yasmin as she broke down in tears. “This time it won’t be any different.”

She was killed when, Miami-Dade Police said, the car she was riding in was hit by a stolen Mercedes-Benz.

The crash happened in Northwest Miami-Dade near Seventh Avenue and 135th Street, Friday.

Gutierrez’s fiancé was driving her that night, and her family said he is still in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Gutierrez’s husband has been identified as 28-year-old Luis Tirado.

“This is so hard for us,” said Yasmin.

The chain of events started when police spotted the stolen Mercedes and tried to pull over the driver.

The driver sped off and crashed shortly after.

Police said both passengers inside the Mercedes were taken into custody and transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Now, the victim’s family is looking for answers.

“We do want justice done for our little sister and her boyfriend ’cause she we will never be back,” said Yasmin.

In addition to paying for a funeral, Gutierrez’s family is going to have to cover various other expenses. If you would like to help them, visit their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.