SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family and friends continue to gather at the Reunification Center in Surfside to hear about their loved ones after Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the death toll reached four overnight while 159 people remain missing.

Several of those at the center called out the names of their loved ones in tears as they waited to hear that they have been rescued.

“I just wanna have my mom and I just wanna see her again,” said Rachel Spiegel.

The owners of one of the condos said two of his closest friends and their daughter were staying there. He said he spoke with them and was with them just four hours before the building collapsed.

“I was there every day of the week and I was there four hours before the collapsing,” said Rodrigo Selem. “We want to find them. They were close friends, they don’t speak English, they don’t have any I.D.”

He said he hopes someone will find them and that they are OK.

Mothers, fathers and newlyweds are only some of the people who are missing.

“But Brad is the type, he’s so agile and he’s so strong, mentally and physically, that he’d be hanging onto something,” said Soraya Cohen. “He’d be climbing on a crane, he’d be banging, he’d be thinking on his feet.”

Soraya is at the reunification site looking for information on her husband, Brad.

“They’ve been so emotionally supportive,” she said. “Everyone’s been so loving and so supportive, but they have no information for the family and all they say is, ‘Well, it’s not safe to go in and rescue.'”

She’s begging for more to be done at the site of the destroyed building.

“I want to implore the search and rescue to go in,” she said.

Sabrina Campbell is searching for her friends Nicole and Rosland. The couple got married just a few weeks ago.

“Hopefully, they’re underneath there safe,” Campbell said.

“My mom is just the best person in the world,” Spiegel said. “Her name is Judy Spiegel and we have not stopped giving hope that she’s there and alive and we’re just praying and praying.”

Families are going through a rollercoaster of emotions as they wait for any news about the people they love.

“You feel two emotions: you feel that you hope for a miracle and you believe in God’s grace and I believe in my mom’s grit and strength and resilience,” Magaly Ramsey said. “At the same time, you feel that if that didn’t occur, that she didn’t feel a thing, and she’s in God’s arms and grace right now.”

Those who have missing loved ones should visit the Family Reunification Center at 9301 Collins Avenue or call 305-614-1819.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.