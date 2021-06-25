SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Just over 24 hours after the catastrophic collapse of a Surfside apartment complex, several people are still looking for answers.

Early Friday morning, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the death count has reached a total of four. At least 35 people were rescued and 159 remain unaccounted for.

She also said 120 people have been accounted for.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency and President Joe Biden has authorized FEMA to support the area.

“We don’t have a resource problem, we don’t have a manpower problem, we really have a luck problem,” said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett. “As you can see, it’s starting to rain again and that just makes it more difficult, but that’s OK. We just keep going. We’ve got crew after crew after crew, they keep bringing in new crews, fresh crews, and they keep doing the job that needs to be done. We’re just full speed ahead, get it done, save lives, period.”

Rescue efforts are expected to take days as emergency crews sift through the rubble.

“This work is being done at extreme risk to these individuals,” said Cava. “Debris is falling on them as they do their work. We have structural engineers on site to assure that they will not be injured but they are proceeding because they are so motivated and they are taking extraordinary risk.”

The search for survivors at what’s left of the Champlain Towers South Condo has not stopped.

“We’re just searching 24 hours a day pulling out as many people as we can,” said Burkett. “That’s the whole goal right now. Nothing else matters.”

The northeast corner of the condo collapsed at around 1:30 a.m., Thursday while residents were fast asleep.

The collapse prompted the response of several rescue crews around the county.

Firefighters used their ladder trucks to rescue residents from the top floors and dogs were spotted down below to help search for survivors.

“Its incredibly moving to be on site with the safety personnel, fire rescue,” said Cava. “They are totally, totally motivated to find people. They have to be pulled off the shift, that is how motivated they are to continue their efforts.”

Rescue operations were forced to take a pause on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters stopped to spray the site after concerns that a fire had sparked somewhere in the rubble.

DeSantis toured the debris and promised state assistance with the operation.

In the meantime, family and friends are holding onto hope that their loved ones survived the collapse and are waiting to be rescued.

Officials said nothing matters more than accounting for the dozens of people who are missing.

They said search and rescue efforts will continue around the clock but they cautioned that it could take days.

The Florida Task Force 2, led by MDFR, is responding to the scene to help.

“We will not stop. We will keep going. We will do everything we can. We have unlimited resources here, we’ve got the White House, we’ve got our senators, we’ve got our governor, we’ve got our congresspeople and we’ve got the Dade County mayor,” said Burkett. “We don’t have a limitation of resources, we just need a little luck.”

Those who have missing loved ones should visit the Family Reunification Center at 9301 Collins Avenue or call 305-614-1819.

