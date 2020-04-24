FAA: Jet runs off runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least three people were on board a small jet that has ended up in the grass after, officials said, it ran off a runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the airport, at 6000 NW 21st Ave., at around 3:30 p.m., Friday.

According to Federal Aviation Administration officials, a Gulfstream G100 business jet ran off the end of Runway 27 at the airport while trying to take off.

Investigators said the plane was headed to Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela, before it ran off the runway.

7Skyforce HD flew over the airport where the aircraft could be seen resting on its nose gear on the grass.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating what caused the plane to run off the end of the runway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.