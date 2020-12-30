Emilio Estefan, Dolphins great Nat Moore among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Health

MIAMI (WSVN) - Vaccines are beginning to be administered at Jackson Memorial Hospital, and two local celebrities were some of the first to receive the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine.

Singer-songwriter Emilio Estefan and Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President Nat Moore received the first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday, as the health system begins to inoculate the elderly.

“Doing this is definitely going to be a chance to be able to save a lot of lives,” Estefan said.

“We all dream of getting back to some type of normalcy, getting back to the way things were,” Moore said. “The only way that happens is that we all roll up our sleeve, we all get engaged, we all get involved and do the right thing.”

Patients who are 65 years old and older and other high-risk patients will be allowed to receive the vaccine. Starting in the first week of January, the hospital system will begin to take requests for online appointments for Miami-Dade County residents over the age of 65.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava explained why Wednesday’s vaccinations are important in the fight against the virus.

“This is a critical step in ensuring the safety of our employees and also the public,” she said.

Jackson Health System is among the latest of healthcare systems in South Florida to begin offering a COVID-19 vaccine to people.

