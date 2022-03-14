MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a crash ended in flames in Miami Gardens.

A Tesla caught fire in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 157th Street, early Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene where debris could be seen scattered across the roadway.

The Tesla was left completely charred.

Rescue officials said there was only one occupant in the vehicle at the time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

