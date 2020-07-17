Drive-thru food distribution to be held in Miami on Saturday

MIAMI (WSVN) - A drive-thru food distribution is set to be held in Miami to help dozens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The free event will take place at Alpha & Omega Church, located at 7800 SW 56th St., on Saturday.

The distribution starts at 9 a.m. and is set to continue through 11 a.m., or until food runs out.

Those attending the event are advised to enter the church property through the 56th Street entrance.

For a full list of restaurants and organizations distributing food across South Florida, click here.

