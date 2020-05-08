Doral Walmart previews drive-thru testing site; opens to public next week

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Walmart Supercenters across Miami-Dade continue to open new testing sites amid the coronavirus spread.

The supercenter previewed a testing site in the parking lot of their store located at 8651 N.W. 13th Terrace in Doral, Friday morning.

The preview of the drive-thru site was limited to testing Doral Police officers and first responders.

The site was set up by the City of Doral and Quest Diagnostics, and will be open to the public on May 11.

Testing will be available to those 18 and older who meet CDC, state and local guidelines on who should be tested.

Patients will use a self-administered nasal swab test while inside of their vehicles.

Testing will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. through 9 a.m.

Those who visit the site for testing will not be required to pay anything out of pocket.

Appointments will be required and can be made through Quest’s MyQuestTM’s app or online here.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.